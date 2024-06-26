Open Menu

Four Illegal Sui Gas Connections Disconnected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Four illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

Task Force of Sui Gas department, disconnected four illegal connections and nabbed a consumer for stealing gas through direct supply line during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Task Force of Sui Gas department, disconnected four illegal connections and nabbed a consumer for stealing gas through direct supply line during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the General Manager Sui Gas, Ahmed Jawad Khan, the task force launched a crackdown against illegal connections and the consumers involved in stealing gas through direct supply lines.

The teams disconnected four connections for illegally shifting connections. The task force also nabbed a consumer involved in stealing gas through direct supply line. An application has been moved to the police for registration of FIR against the consumer.

The task force teams have also removed extension of five connections linked with a domestic connection and warned the consumers to avoid violating rules otherwise the gas supply connection would be disconnected.

Related Topics

Police Sui Gas Gas FIR

Recent Stories

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off

6 minutes ago
 Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide

4 minutes ago
 Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day o ..

Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

6 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized

6 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautif ..

Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief

4 minutes ago
Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC ..

Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case

6 minutes ago
 Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thu ..

Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thursday

44 seconds ago
 She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shor ..

She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups

24 minutes ago
 PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor ..

PPP leader organises feasts in honour of governor KP

46 seconds ago
 Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar ..

Concern rose over detention of Kashmiris in Tihar Jail

47 seconds ago
 Double murder over character suspicion

Double murder over character suspicion

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan