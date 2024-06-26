Four Illegal Sui Gas Connections Disconnected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Task Force of Sui Gas department, disconnected four illegal connections and nabbed a consumer for stealing gas through direct supply line during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the General Manager Sui Gas, Ahmed Jawad Khan, the task force launched a crackdown against illegal connections and the consumers involved in stealing gas through direct supply lines.
The teams disconnected four connections for illegally shifting connections. The task force also nabbed a consumer involved in stealing gas through direct supply line. An application has been moved to the police for registration of FIR against the consumer.
The task force teams have also removed extension of five connections linked with a domestic connection and warned the consumers to avoid violating rules otherwise the gas supply connection would be disconnected.
