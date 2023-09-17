Four illegal wagon, bus stands sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :District administration sealed four illegal wagons and bus stands during an operation conducted at Vehari Chowk.

According to official sources, the illegal wagon and bus stands including Rajput Travels, Madeenah Flying Coach, Wains Transport and Hussain Travels were sealed by the officials of the district administration.

In response to directives from Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, the officials district administration took swift action against illegal bus stands established at Vehari Chowk.

A coordinated effort involving the police, civil defence, and district administration teams resulted in the sealing of unauthorized bus stands.

The operation was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz, with the support of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Abid Shabbir Laghari.

In response to concerns regarding public safety, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir imposed Section 144 in the areas of Vehari Chowk and General Bus Stand, authorizing actions against buses that posed a risk to road safety. Under the provisions of Section 144, buses and wagons were promptly seized.

Emphasizing the significance of this action, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz underscored that it was carried out on the explicit instructions of Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir.

Furthermore, he affirmed that all these illegal bus stands would be relocated to the designated General Bus Stand area.

Faizan Ahmed Riaz had previously inspected the General Bus Stand and the impounded buses, directing the Secretary RTA to ensure that no illegal bus stands would be permitted in the vicinity of Vehari Chowk.