Four illicit water filtration plants sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team sealed four illegal commercial water filtration plants here on Tuesday

According to details, the FDA had launched campaign against illegal commercial water filtration plants following the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

FDA team comprised of Deputy Director Inspection Muhammad Sanwal Malik, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, Sub Engineer Muhammad Asif and Enforcement Inspector took action against the illegal commercial water filtration plant at Rehmania Road Nazimabad and Liaqat Town and sealed four plants.

Among the sealed water filtration plants include AA Water Filtration Plant, Shafaf Pani Plant, Al-Haram Water Pant and Punjab Pure Pant.

The purpose of taking action against the illegal water filtration plant was to ensure provision of quality, clean and tested drinking water to the public on private level, said a spokesman of FDA today.

He also pointed out that more than 250 unregistered water filtration plants had been detected during survey conducted by WASA and the owners were asked to get their water filtration plant regularized under certain terms and conditions.

FDA Governing Body had given approval to take action against unregistered and illegal commercial water filtration plants, he added.