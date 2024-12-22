Four incidents of fire reported during 8 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Four fire incidents were reported in the provincial capital on Sunday within a span of eight hours.

According to rescue officials, a fire broke out in a warehouse in Shafiqabad, Amin Park Bund Road, no casualties were reported.

Similarly, a fire broke out on the upper floor of a house near Shabab Chowk, Samanabad area, affecting household goods, while another fire broke out in a photocopy shop on Lytton Road, near Poonch house, burning essential equipment.

Likewise, the fourth incident of fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in Shaheenabad of Sherakot area,, burning goods. Meanwhile, in all the incidents, rescue firefighting teams reached the spot on time and brought the fire under control.