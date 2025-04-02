Four Including 3 Children Die ,4 Injured In Two Different Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Four people including three children died and 4 were injured in two different accidents and incidents.
According to the details, as a result of a head-on collision between 2 high-speed motorcycles on Bulri Shah Karim Road, Tando Muhammad Khan, 30-year-old Jafar son of Muhammad Musa Lashari died on his chest, while 4 people including Manu Sonaro and Abdul Abbas were injured.
Kolhi, 3-year-old son Naresh and 2-year-old Poonj, and 4-year-old Rajnia's daughter Kanji also died due to Arra disease.
It should be noted that there is a rapid increase in ear disease in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the residents of the area have demanded that the district government control ear disease.
