Four including 3 children die ,4 injured in two different incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Four people including three children died and 4 were injured in two different accidents and incidents.

According to the details, as a result of a head-on collision between 2 high-speed motorcycles on Bulri Shah Karim Road, Tando Muhammad Khan, 30-year-old Jafar son of Muhammad Musa Lashari died on his chest, while 4 people including Manu Sonaro and Abdul Abbas were injured.

Kolhi, 3-year-old son Naresh and 2-year-old Poonj, and 4-year-old Rajnia's daughter Kanji also died due to Arra disease.

It should be noted that there is a rapid increase in ear disease in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the residents of the area have demanded that the district government control ear disease.