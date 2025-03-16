Four including 3 cops martyred in separate attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) At least four people, including three police personnel, were martyred, and three others injured in separate gun attacks on police stations, checkpoints, and a sui gas installation in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said that a cop was martyred when armed men attacked the Pajjagi police post in Peshawar. Police responded with gunfire, forcing the attackers to flee and launched a search operation in the area to track down the assailants.

Meanwhile, in Karak, miscreants launched attacks on Takht-e-Nasrati and Thana Khurram police station using heavy weaponry. District Police Officer (DPO) Shehbaz Ilahi said that the police successfully repelled both attacks.

However, an officer was martyred in the first attack. Police retaliation forced the attackers to escape, he added.

In Bannu, terrorists attempted to attack the Spinah Tangi police checkpoint. Security personnel responded with gunfire, forcing the attackers to flee.

No casualties were reported.

Moreover, some militants attacked the Nasran police checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam police station in Tank, injuring two policemen. Separately, a retired police officer came under a fatal gun attack in South Waziristan’s Dabkot area.

In a separate incident in Karak, militants attacked a Sui gas installation in Karak where one security guard was martyred, and another was injured. The attackers managed to flee after the assault.

DPO Ilahi later confirmed that firing at both stations and the gas office had ceased.

Earlier, police had reported attacks on six police stations and checkposts in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said no casualty was reported as the cops were alert and they repulsed all the attacks with the support of local people.

APP/fam