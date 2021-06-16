Four including child molester, women drug peddlers held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as four accused including a child molester and two women drug peddlers were arrested in separate raids on Tuesday.

According to police, Malir Police apprehended Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh from Bin Qasim area, accused of molesting an 11 year old child, on complaint of victim's father.

In another action, Malir Police nabbed two alleged women drug peddlers Jameela and Seema from Ibrahim Hyderi area and recovered over 5kg hashish and opium from their possession.

Both arrested confessed supplying drugs in Malir City, Ibrahim Hyderi and Sukhan.

Meanwhile, West Zone Police arrested Faizan after recovery of Iranian diesel from a tanker in Manghopir area.

SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur said the arrested accused was transporting 1100 liters Iranian diesel concealed in an additional tank built in lower part of the tanker.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations were underway.