Four including father sons gunned down in Gujranwala

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Four people including father and sons were gunned down in district Nowshera warqan of Punjab, Gujranwala.According to media reports, 4 people including father and sons were on their way to court for hearing while riding a car when some unknown armed masked men opened fire upon them.

As a result, 4 people died on the spot.According to police victims were killed over an enmity with relatives.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.