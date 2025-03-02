Four Including Most Wanted Human Smuggler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations in Lahore and arrested four accused including Red Book's most wanted human smuggler involved in human smuggling.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Raheel Pervez, Muhammad Umar, Yamam Nadeem and Rohan Mahmood. They were involved in visa fraud with innocent citizens and arrested from Model Town, Rehman Garden and Shama, Lahore. Accused Raheel Pervez is a wanted human smuggler of Red Book.
The FIA says that the accused had been on the run since 2019.
The accused collected Rs 9 million to send citizens to Canada. The other accused were running an illegal travel agency.
The accused extorted millions of rupees from citizens by promising them jobs abroad. They were collecting passports from citizens without a licence. They were committing visa fraud by collecting huge amounts of money.
According to the FIA, 12 Pakistani passports, educational documents and mobile SIMs were recovered from them during the raids. The accused used to go into hiding after collecting huge amounts. They could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered passports.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested7 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed7 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh7 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held7 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC7 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers7 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking initiatives to develop Baloch culture for introducing it globally: Rubaba7 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 260 liter juice7 minutes ago
-
NIRC introduces modern digital system to minimise pendency, 80% pending cases resolved in three mont ..37 minutes ago
-
Hoti condoles with Haq family, denounces attack37 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures price control during Ramazan in Abbottabad1 hour ago