Open Menu

Four Including Most Wanted Human Smuggler Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations in Lahore and arrested four accused including Red Book's most wanted human smuggler involved in human smuggling.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Raheel Pervez, Muhammad Umar, Yamam Nadeem and Rohan Mahmood. They were involved in visa fraud with innocent citizens and arrested from Model Town, Rehman Garden and Shama, Lahore. Accused Raheel Pervez is a wanted human smuggler of Red Book.

The FIA says that the accused had been on the run since 2019.

The accused collected Rs 9 million to send citizens to Canada. The other accused were running an illegal travel agency.

The accused extorted millions of rupees from citizens by promising them jobs abroad. They were collecting passports from citizens without a licence. They were committing visa fraud by collecting huge amounts of money.

According to the FIA, 12 Pakistani passports, educational documents and mobile SIMs were recovered from them during the raids. The accused used to go into hiding after collecting huge amounts. They could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered passports.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

41 minutes ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

41 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

42 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

42 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

1 hour ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan