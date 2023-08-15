Open Menu

Four Including Motorcycle Lifter, Street Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sir Syed Police arrested four suspects during various operations.

In the first action, an alleged motorcycle lifter was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. The Arrested was identified as Tahir. The accused could be seen stealing the recovered bike in the CCTV footage.

He confessed that he used to sell the parts of stolen motorcycles online, according to a spokesman for District Central Police on Tuesday.

In another action, two suspects allegedly involved in street crimes were arrested who were identified as Rashid and Ahmed. The police recovered a snatched mobile phone and cash from their possession.

In the third operation, another accused involved in the murder after the abduction and torture inside the showroom was arrested. Arrested accused Bilal was arrested on a tip-off. Other accomplices of the accused were already arrested.

