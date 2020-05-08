UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Including Purse Snatchers And Drug Pushers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:13 PM

Four including purse snatchers and drug pushers held

Islamabad Police have busted two gangs involved in purse snatching and drug smuggling besides recovery of snatched cash, motorbike, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have busted two gangs involved in purse snatching and drug smuggling besides recovery of snatched cash, motorbike, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Investigation Wing busted a gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching. Two of the nabbed criminals have been identified as Hamza Khan alias tiger s/o Lal Bad Shah and Ikram s/o Gul Khan resident of Alamabad Dhoke Hassu Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered five snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a team of Anti-Car Lifting Cell headed by Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended two drug smugglers namely Ghani and Imran. Police recovered 2400 gram hashish from their possession and impounded car used in the smuggling of the narcotics. Case have been registered against them while further investigation is also underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Car Rawalpindi Criminals From ACLC

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in Hafiz Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Major Russian Airlines Lose 75Bln Rubles in Monthl ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner administers oath to volunteers ..

3 minutes ago

Barcelona reopens beaches for sports

3 minutes ago

Stakeholders, public must play their effective rol ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.