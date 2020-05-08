Four including purse snatchers and drug pushers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have busted two gangs involved in purse snatching and drug smuggling besides recovery of snatched cash, motorbike, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Investigation Wing busted a gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching. Two of the nabbed criminals have been identified as Hamza Khan alias tiger s/o Lal Bad Shah and Ikram s/o Gul Khan resident of Alamabad Dhoke Hassu Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered five snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a team of Anti-Car Lifting Cell headed by Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended two drug smugglers namely Ghani and Imran. Police recovered 2400 gram hashish from their possession and impounded car used in the smuggling of the narcotics. Case have been registered against them while further investigation is also underway from them.