Four including three minors die as roof collapses in Manshere

Another tragic incident of roof collapse owing to the heavy downpour at the village of Potha Mansehra on Thursday resulted in the death of four people including three minors and a mother while three other children sustained critical injuries

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Another tragic incident of roof collapse owing to the heavy downpour at the village of Potha Mansehra on Thursday resulted in the death of four people including three minors and a mother while three other children sustained critical injuries.

Unfortunately, during the last week, the death toll caused by the heavy rainfall incidents in the district of Mansehra has reached 12 persons.

According to details, at mid-night between Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rainfall triggered a mudslide that struck a makeshift house made of mud in Shahkot, Potha. This incident led to the unfortunate deaths of three minor children and their mother while another three children sustained injuries and were trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the eldest son of the family, Ameen, informed the local residents. The affected family's relatives, neighbors and locals initiated rescue efforts and managed to recover three children alive.

Locals have continued their efforts to rescue the other children and managed to retrieve the dead bodies of two sons and a two-year-old girl from under the rubble.

The head of the affected family told APP that he worked as a watchman and had come to Mansehra nearly 20 years ago from Lower Dir.