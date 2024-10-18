Open Menu

Four Including Two Attackers Killed In Fresh Kurram Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) At least four people including two attackers were killed and three others injured in firing in the troubled Kurram district, police informed on Friday.

According to police, local residents were busy working in their fields in the Shinguk when armed motorcyclists came and opened fire on them. As a result, two persons identified as Hidayat Hussain and Hashim Ali sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, while three others were wounded.

Sources in the District Headquarters Hospital said that they had received two bodies and injured persons.

Police added that local armed area people chased the assailants and shot both of them dead.

Terming it an act of terrorism, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud said that they were investigating the incident, saying that certain elements were involved in violence.

It may be noted that unknown gunmen had killed two persons in the same area in the same fashion a week ago.

Police further said that intense firing still continued in the area while firing on passenger vehicles in Kanj Alizai area near Pak-Afghan border further aggravated the situation.

Meanwhile, the elders have said that continuous closure of main and link roads would lead to massive humanitarian crises due to acute shortage of edibles, medicines, petrol and diesel reserves in District Kurram.

Tribal elders from the Turi and Bangash tribes have expressed concern that the continuous closure of roads has caused shortage of food and fuel supplies, raising the fear of a major humanitarian crisis.

They said that suspension of 3g and 4g services had also caused distress for students and citizens, affecting studies and businesses alike in the area.

After incidents of firing on passenger vehicles a few days ago, the main Parachinar-Peshawar and other routes have been closed owing to fear of more such incidents. Violence had stopped last month and the authorities also re-opened the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Kharlachi.

The dispute involves two rival tribes who have been fighting over a piece of land.

In August, the two sides had reached a two-month ceasefire after the armed clashes resulted in at least 50 casualties and wounded around 225 others.

APP/vak

More Stories From Pakistan