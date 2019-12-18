Four including two minors mauled by dog

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Two women and two minor children were mauled by a stray dog in Jalabad area here on Wednesday.

DHQ sources said that three-year old Mohsin was playing in the street when a stray dog injured him by biting his head, ear and neck.

The dog also bit his mother Rukhsana when she rushed to rescue her child.

The same dog also injured a minor Zain by bitting ear, belly and legs who was also playing in same street. Later, the dog bit his old-aged mother when she moved to save thim.

All the victims were brought to DHQ hospital. Additional MS said the condition of victims was critical.