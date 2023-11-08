Open Menu

Four Including Two Women Arrested In A Blind Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with the Sangjani Police Station and the Homicide Unit, have successfully apprehended four suspects involved in a blind murder case.

According to police, a case was initiated on October 29, 2023, when the Sangjani police received reports of a deceased male found in the Sarai Kharbuza green area, falling within its jurisdiction. A case was registered under FIR no. 760, citing Section 302/34.

In response to the incident, a specialized investigation team was assembled, utilizing all available technical and scientific resources. Subsequently, the team arrested four individuals, including two women, identified as Azaz Khan, Sadam, Nasreen Bibi, and Bakhat Begum. The arrested individuals were found to be relatives of the deceased.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued directives to all senior officials to ensure the effective pursuit of the accused involved in criminal activities and to prioritize the safety of citizens and their property. He reiterated the Islamabad Capital Police's steadfast zero-tolerance policy against all forms of violence, injustice, and criminal activities, emphasizing that strict legal measures would be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Commending the diligent efforts of the police teams, he urged all officers to intensify their efforts in combating criminal elements, emphasizing that the safety and security of citizens remain the foremost priority, and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

