Four Injure After Passenger Van Overturns

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A juvenile along with four women were injured when the passenger van overturned in an attempt of protecting a motorbike ahead at Muzaffargarh-Jitoi road.

According to the rescue control room, Muhammad Yunis, 12, son of Abdil Qadir, Kalsoom Bibi, 50, wife of Abdur Rehman, Bichu Mai, 55, wife of Abdul Ghaffar and Faizan Mai, 60, wife of Ghulam Haider were wounded.

Two ambulances were moved each from Sher Sultan and Jitoi and shifted the victims at the THQ hospital.

The police station of the concerned jurisdiction was informed subsequently, added the rescuer.

