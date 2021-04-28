UrduPoint.com
Four Injure In A Clash Between Two Groups

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:46 PM

Four injure in a clash between two groups

At least four people were injured in a clash erupted between two opponent groups at 47/15-L of Main Channu, rescuers said on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least four people were injured in a clash erupted between two opponent groups at 47/15-L of Main Channu, rescuers said on Wednesday.

According to details the Incident was reported to occurred over long-held land dispute.

Accused of the two groups resorted to hold cross firing to each other side.

One of the man received bullet injuries, while three others of the both groups came across multiple wounds on the spot.

All Of the wounded people were shifted at civic hospital for treatment.

Police have registered First Investigation Report (FIR) before starting investigation. Neither Names of affectees nor assailants were disclosed by the authority till filing of the report.

