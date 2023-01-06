Four injure in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured after a collision between a bus and truck head-on near Sadiqabad Friday morning.

According to the rescuer, the bus was moving from Sadiqabad to Lahore when it met with the accident.

The wounded included the bus driver namely Muhammad Shahid, 50, s/o mukhtar Ahmad, r/o Faisalabad with passengers, Shameer, 42, s/o Rehmat Ali, Rahim Yar Khan and Muhammad Amir, 20, s/o Muhammad Mansab, r/o Cholistan and Nasreen, 30, w/o Amir, r/o Yazman Mandi.