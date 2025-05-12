Four Injured After LPG Cylinder Leakage
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least four people sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a house due to an LPG cylinder leakage near Ali Park, Qasim Bagh on Monday.
The fire spread rapidly, engulfing most of the house's interior.
Muhammad Asim, 19, son of Sarfraz, suffered critical burn injuries and was shifted to Nishthar Hospital. The other injured, identified as Muhammad Asif, 21, son of Muhammad Arif, Mohsin Shah, 42, son of Khalid Javaid, and Zohaib Akhtar, 20, son of Muhammad Akhtar, received minor burn injuries as result of the fire. They were given first aid at the scene by rescue workers.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage3 minutes ago
-
CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’3 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to prevent cheating system in exam center for quality of education: Zafarullah3 minutes ago
-
Laser land leveling can boost crop yield by 15%, save 25% water: expert3 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats3 minutes ago
-
RWMC, MLU express solidarity with Pak Army3 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad celebrates victory against India3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman of PAMI in Unanimous Vote at NPC3 minutes ago
-
Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors13 minutes ago
-
CDA announces upgrades for Islamabad, including new food streets & traffic plans13 minutes ago
-
IWCCI lauds Pakistan Army's response to indian aggression13 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept advises farmers to complete cotton sowing by 15th13 minutes ago