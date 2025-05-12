Open Menu

Four Injured After LPG Cylinder Leakage

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least four people sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a house due to an LPG cylinder leakage near Ali Park, Qasim Bagh on Monday.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing most of the house's interior.

Muhammad Asim, 19, son of Sarfraz, suffered critical burn injuries and was shifted to Nishthar Hospital. The other injured, identified as Muhammad Asif, 21, son of Muhammad Arif, Mohsin Shah, 42, son of Khalid Javaid, and Zohaib Akhtar, 20, son of Muhammad Akhtar, received minor burn injuries as result of the fire. They were given first aid at the scene by rescue workers.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

5 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan