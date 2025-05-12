Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least four people sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a house due to an LPG cylinder leakage near Ali Park, Qasim Bagh on Monday.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing most of the house's interior.

Muhammad Asim, 19, son of Sarfraz, suffered critical burn injuries and was shifted to Nishthar Hospital. The other injured, identified as Muhammad Asif, 21, son of Muhammad Arif, Mohsin Shah, 42, son of Khalid Javaid, and Zohaib Akhtar, 20, son of Muhammad Akhtar, received minor burn injuries as result of the fire. They were given first aid at the scene by rescue workers.