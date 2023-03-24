Four injured after roof collapses due to heavy rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Four persons on Friday sustained injuries after a roof collapsed near Askar petrol pump due to heavy rain here.

According to rescue sources, the injured namely Kahif (22) son of Rehmat Ali was shifted to Nishtar hospital whilethree others sitting under the roof namely Tayyab (17) son of Shafi, Mubasher (19) son of Abdul Ghafoor and Rizwan (17) son of Ramzan were given first aid on the spot.