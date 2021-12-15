Four Injured As Bus Overturns
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:07 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four persons including three women suffered injuries when the brakes of passenger bus failed and it overturned near Chak Bambi at Akbar road on Wednesday Rescue-1122 said that on getting information,the teams reached the site and provided first aid to the victims.