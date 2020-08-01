Four injured as car overturned near Peeru Wall

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :At least four persons were injured when a car overturned due to over-speeding on Saturday near Peeru Wall.

According to rescue sources, the injured were identified as Muhammad Shakir, Shan Ali, Ameer Khan and Ajmal.They were residents of Lodhran district.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where they stated to be in stable condition.