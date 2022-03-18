Four injured as fire erupts in gas refilling shop

At least four people sustained burn injuries after fire erupted into a LPG gas refilling shop due to leakage at China Chowk Industrial Estate area on Frida

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :At least four people sustained burn injuries after fire erupted into a LPG gas refilling shop due to leakage at China Chowk Industrial Estate area on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, fire erupted suddenly into a LPG gas refilling shop due to gas leakage resultantly four people namely Nadeem, Liaqat, Imran and Muneer sustained burn injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.