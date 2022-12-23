UrduPoint.com

Four Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a gas cylinder installed in a rickshaw exploded in Sultan Town Nar Wala Road.

Resultantly, Muzafar Iqbal, 40, Abdul Manan,11, Haleem ,60, and Shazia,33,received injuries.

They were shifted to a burn unit of the Allied hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

