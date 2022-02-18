Four injured as gas leakage causes fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least four people including women and children were injured when fire erupted in a house due to gas leakage in Hasham Garhi, Qadirabad here on Friday morning

Rescue 1122 said, leakage caused gas accumulation in a house in Qadirabad which resulted in a big fire, injuring four persons of a family.

The rescue officials reached the place of incident with a fire vehicle and ambulance and doused the fire after some effort.

The injured, identified as Imran (2), Sulaiman (4) and two elderly women were shifted to hospital by the rescue workers.