Four Injured As Hiace Van Skids The Road In Galyat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Four injured as Hiace van skids the road in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) At least four passenger on Saturday injured as a Hiace van skidded off the road and met with an accident on Bakot Road near Khan Kalan due to slippery conditions.

Rescue 1122 faced significant challenges reaching the location due to heavy snow on the way.

Despite the harsh conditions, the teams covered a long distance on foot to reach the accident site.

As a result of the accident, four individuals sustained injuries. Local residents promptly shifted two of the injured to a nearby hospital, while the remaining two received initial medical aid from the Rescue 1122 medical team.

