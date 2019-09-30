Four injured as house collapse in Muzaffargarh

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Four labourers were injured as rood of a house collapsed near general bus stand Alipur city here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, five labourers were busy in construction work near general bus stand when the roof of a house collapsed.

As a result, all the labourers buried under the debris.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and rescued four of the victims while search of fifth one was underway.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur City.