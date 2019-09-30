UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured As House Collapse In Muzaffargarh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:01 PM

Four injured as house collapse in Muzaffargarh

Four labourers were injured as rood of a house collapsed near general bus stand Alipur city here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Four labourers were injured as rood of a house collapsed near general bus stand Alipur city here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, five labourers were busy in construction work near general bus stand when the roof of a house collapsed.

As a result, all the labourers buried under the debris.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and rescued four of the victims while search of fifth one was underway.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur City.

Related Topics

Injured Alipur Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Central Punjab tighten screws around Balochistan

6 minutes ago

Rohail, Hammad hit half centuries for Northern

22 minutes ago

Cricket needs to take climate change seriously: Ia ..

14 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Islamia University for innovation ..

14 minutes ago

Provincial minister E&T to hold 'khuli kutchery' o ..

14 minutes ago

Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.