Four Injured As Oil Tanker Catches Fire In Multan
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:16 PM
Four persons sustained injuries as fire erupted at a petrol pump at Raja Ram area in Shujabad, here on Saturday
According to official sources, a petrol from an oil tanker was being shifted at petrol tank of the pump, all of a sudden, fire erupted and resultantly four persons sustained injuries.
The injured persons identified as Zain, Zulqurnain, Zulfiqar and Riyan.
Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire.
Critically wounded Zulfiqar was shifted to Pak-Italian Burn Centre.
Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered an inquiry into the incident. Assistant Commissioner Shujabad, Abida Fareed also inquired about the injured persons at local hospital.