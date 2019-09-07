UrduPoint.com
Four Injured As Oil Tanker Catches Fire In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:16 PM

Four persons sustained injuries as fire erupted at a petrol pump at Raja Ram area in Shujabad, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Four persons sustained injuries as fire erupted at a petrol pump at Raja Ram area in Shujabad, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a petrol from an oil tanker was being shifted at petrol tank of the pump, all of a sudden, fire erupted and resultantly four persons sustained injuries.

The injured persons identified as Zain, Zulqurnain, Zulfiqar and Riyan.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire.

Critically wounded Zulfiqar was shifted to Pak-Italian Burn Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered an inquiry into the incident. Assistant Commissioner Shujabad, Abida Fareed also inquired about the injured persons at local hospital.

