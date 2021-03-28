Four injured as roof caves in

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons were injured in a roof collapse incident at Manga here on Sunday.

Police said that four labourers were busy in a construction work, when suddenly the roof caved in.

Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled the injured persons and shifted them in THQ Raiwind and Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

The injured were identified- Rehman (28), Nazir (32), Mehboob (18)and Saleem (25).