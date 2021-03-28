Four Injured As Roof Caves In
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons were injured in a roof collapse incident at Manga here on Sunday.
Police said that four labourers were busy in a construction work, when suddenly the roof caved in.
Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and started rescue operation.
The rescuers pulled the injured persons and shifted them in THQ Raiwind and Jinnah Hospital Lahore.
The injured were identified- Rehman (28), Nazir (32), Mehboob (18)and Saleem (25).