Four Injured As Roof Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Khanpur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) At least four people, including a woman, were injured due to incidents of roof collapse caused by overnight rain near Kotri Khanpur Dam on early Friday morning.
As per detail, Rescue sources 1122 said that members of the family were asleep in a room of their dilapidated house in the village when its roof collapsed at dawn due to the nightlong rain, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spots, removed the injured from the debris and shifted them to hospitals.
