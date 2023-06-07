UrduPoint.com

Four Injured As Roof Of Factory Collapsed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Four people, including two women, were injured when the roof of a dilapidated factory collapsed near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the roof of Faizan Weaving Factory near Mathaiwala Chowk Warispura caved in.

As a result, Meeran Bibi,55, Sahiba Bibi, 45, Muhammad Usman, 22, and Mohsin,16, sufferedinjuries who were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

