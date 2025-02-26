Four Injured As Roof Of House Collapsed Amid Heavy Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A house roof collapsed near City Hospital on Kohat Road here due to heavy rain, leaving four people injured.
Rescue teams including ambulances and medical staff, arrived promptly at the site and retrieved the victims from the debris.
According to Rescue spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, all injured individuals were given medical aid and shifted to the hospital, where their conditions were out of danger.
The Rescue teams had successfully completed search and rescue operation he added.
Recent Stories
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for crackdown against profiteering15 seconds ago
-
ANF organizes annual drug burning ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Child Development Center to be set up: DC10 minutes ago
-
Three injured on road10 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves caught10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Student Anara Behram Wins Gold at STEMCO Science Global Competition10 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews traffic arrangements for ICC Championship team’s arrival10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational standards at Govt High School Heir10 minutes ago
-
Husband nabbed for attacking wife20 minutes ago
-
DIG visits DJK to review arrangements for prisoners21 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for arrest of 'Kunan Poshpora" culprits in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
India cannot suppress plebiscite demand through repressive tactics: APHC40 minutes ago