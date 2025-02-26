Four injured as roof of house collapsed amid heavy rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A house roof collapsed near City Hospital on Kohat Road here due to heavy rain, leaving four people injured.

Rescue teams including ambulances and medical staff, arrived promptly at the site and retrieved the victims from the debris.

According to Rescue spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, all injured individuals were given medical aid and shifted to the hospital, where their conditions were out of danger.

The Rescue teams had successfully completed search and rescue operation he added.