Four injured as train collided with rickshaw

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A passenger train knocked a rickshaw on an unmanned level crossing near Bassal Police station on Sunday.

According to railway police sources, the rickshaw driver does not observe the approaching train due to dense fog and was crossing the railway line. Meanwhile, the train hit the rickshaw leaving four person critically injured.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals.