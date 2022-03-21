UrduPoint.com

Four Injured As Two Trucks Collide

At least four persons were injured in an accident as two trucks collided with each other on Muzaffargarh, Mianwali road near Adda Pathan Hotel on Monday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident occurred due to a head-on collision between two trucks near Pathan Hotel.

The Rescuers team, on getting information reached the spot, shifted the injured drivers and cleaners to (DHQ) hospital for necessary legal formalities.

The Injured including Shezad(14)years s/o Nazir,Perwaiz (18) years s/o Sher Khan, Arif (30) years Faiz and Bilal (45) years. While police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

