Four injured as van turns turtle in Rangpur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were injured after a van turned turtle at Katchi Walla road near Rangpur on Thursday.

Rescue officials said the accident took place in early morning.

They said the van turned turtle due to large number of ditches at both sides of the road.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the victims were shifted to RHC for emergency treatment.