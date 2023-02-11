Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

Four persons among them two young boys were injured when a pet monkey attacked them in Dandi Wali Choungi in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons among them two young boys were injured when a pet monkey attacked them in Dandi Wali Choungi in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday.

Hospital and police sources said that the money which was kept as pet by local resident was fled two days ago.

On Saturday, the monkey appeared in the area and attacked four persons and injured them.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The pet monkey was not captured till filing this news report.