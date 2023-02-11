UrduPoint.com

Four Injured By Pet Monkey In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

Four persons among them two young boys were injured when a pet monkey attacked them in Dandi Wali Choungi in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons among them two young boys were injured when a pet monkey attacked them in Dandi Wali Choungi in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Saturday.

Hospital and police sources said that the money which was kept as pet by local resident was fled two days ago.

On Saturday, the monkey appeared in the area and attacked four persons and injured them.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The pet monkey was not captured till filing this news report.

Related Topics

Injured Police Young Attock Money

Recent Stories

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Z ..

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed ..

45 seconds ago
 German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircr ..

German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircraft to Kiev - Foreign Minister

47 seconds ago
 Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son ..

Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son in Attock

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) guide ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) guides art lovers with "Art For The ..

52 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.