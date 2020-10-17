UrduPoint.com
Four Injured Due To Blast In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

Four injured due to blast in DI Khan

A blast at Ghazni Khel petrol pump near Daewoo bus terminal injured four people and partially damaged the building

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) : A blast at Ghazni Khel petrol pump near Daewoo bus terminal injured four people and partially damaged the building.

According to media coordinator Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan, Aizaz Mahmood, the blast occurred due to air pressure of water tanki and as a result four persons were injured.

Three people were given first aid while the other one rushed to DHQ Hospital.

He said two Rescue 1122 ambulances, a fire vehicle and 15 personnel took part in the operation.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigation was underway.

