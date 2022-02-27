Four injured generator blast in interior City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Four persons got injured in a generator blast in the interior City area Kohati Kocha Risaldar, official of the Rescue 1122 Peshawar told media men here on Sunday.

According to the official of the Rescue 1122, a generator exploded at the house of a man named Harris in Kohati Kocha Risaldar, injuring two women and men of the same family.

Rescue Officials said, as soon as the information was received, 3 ambulances of Rescue 1122 arrived and started rescue operations.

He said the generator blast shattered the windows of a house, injuring four people, including two women and two men identified as 28-year old Asif and Harris is 30-year-old with two women – a 55 year old and a 28-year-old.

The Rescue ambulances rushed the injured to a hospital in Peshawar.