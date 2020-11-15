UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In A Car Accident In Samarbagh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Four injured in a car accident in Samarbagh

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) ::As many as four persons were injured when the driver of the speedy vehicle lost control over the car and it fell into a ditch near Samarbagh area of Timergarah, Dir Lower here on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122 officials, the speedy motor car, coming from Dir Upper, reached Samarbagh, lost its control in a narrow turn due to over speeding and thus the car slipped into a deep ditch on the roadside, injuring four persons on board.

Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 on call officials reached to the spot and recovered the injured from the motorcar, and shifted them to District Headquarter Hospital Dir Lower for medical treatment. The disaster team also recovered the motorcar. People of the area appreciated the personnel of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower for taking timely action.

