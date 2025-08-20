Open Menu

Four Injured In A Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Four injured in a road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Four injured in a road accident near DHA gate on Khanewal road,here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,this accident occurred when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle.As a result,Muhammad Farmaan(22),Fakhar Zaman(27),Ramzan(22) and Dilawar(15) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the Nishtar hospital for the medical treatment.

