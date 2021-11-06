Four injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Four members of a family sustained injuries in a collision between a car and two motorcycles on Saturday.

According to rescue control room,injured include mother 40-year-old Hasina BB wife of Muhammad Riaz,17-year-old Muhammad Tariq,11-year-old Nadir and 6-year-old Yasir .

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.