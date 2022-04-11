Four injured in accident

Four people, including two students, were injured when a van overturned on Pasrur-Chawinda Road here on Monday.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Four people, including two students, were injured when a van overturned on Pasrur-Chawinda Road here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, school students, including 16-year-old Fiaz, six-year-oldAbeeha, driver Arid and 21-year-old Saqlain were injured when the bus overturned.

The Rescue 1122 provided first aid�and shifted the injured to a local hospital.