SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Four people were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Chowinda Road, tehsil Pasrur, on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokeperson, Qasim,15, Abul Rehman,14, Rizwan, 16, and Ali Hamza,14, were injured in the accident.

On information, Rescuer 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured toa local hospital.