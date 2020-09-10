Four injured in accident in Muzaffargarh

As many as four people critically injured as a car collided with a tree in Pull Lanjo near Pathan hotel, rescuers said after shifting them in Nishtar hospital Thursday morning

Wounded people boarded on Suzuki Mehran car were moving from Kareem Walla to Multan.

Accident was reported to be transpired by sleeping of driver. Condition of the injured including Khalid Hussain, 26, Sadiq Umar, 45, Asif Umar, 33 and Shehbaz Umar were termed in danger.