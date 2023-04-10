Four Injured In Blast In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured in an explosion at the Sariab Road area of Quetta on Monday.
According to police sources, the blast occurred when a van of police was crossing the Burma Hotel area.
As a result, four people got injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.
The injured were identified as Shehzad, Habibullah, Ameenullah and Muhammad Reheem.
Police cordoned off the entire area and started investigations.