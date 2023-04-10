Four injured in blast in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four people were injured in an explosion at the Sariab Road area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred when a van of police was crossing the Burma Hotel area.

As a result, four people got injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Shehzad, Habibullah, Ameenullah and Muhammad Reheem.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started investigations.