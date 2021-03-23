UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Building Collapse Incidents Due To Rain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:31 PM

At least four persons including two brothers sustained injuries due to two building and roof collapses incidents due to thunderstorm and heavy rain last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least four persons including two brothers sustained injuries due to two building and roof collapses incidents due to thunderstorm and heavy rain last night.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, the building was collapsed at basti Siken Wala Raja Raam in which two brothers stranded under debris.

The injured were identified as Shoaib and Sohail s/o Ismail .

The injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

In another roof collapse incident was reported at Wainson wali Behni Khanewal road in which two persons namely Muhammad Akram and Tauseef sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

