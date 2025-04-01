Four injured in Chamkani firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Four persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Chamkani area of Kakohail, Peshawar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, four persons including a woman were injured in a firing incident started by rival group near Chamkani area of Kokohail, to settle old dispute.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital for emergency treatment. Further investigations are underway.