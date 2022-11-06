UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :At least four persons sustained serious injuries due to brawl between two groups over tree cutting dispute in Gormani town on Sunday.

According to police sources, Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani has used to grow abele trees at his land in Qasbah Gormani, a suburb of Kot Addu. Nazar Abbas, Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad Tauqeer, Amir Hussain, Zawar Hussain, Talib Hussain along with some unknown persons started cutting the tree.

On receiving the information, Ghulam Sarwar and his sons went to stop them on which they attacked on Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani as per plan. The outlaws injured Ghulam Sarwar, Fida Hussain, Qurban Hussain and Mujahid Hussain with punches, sticks and pistol butts.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters hospital where condition of Ghulam Sarwar stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case against 10 accused from both the parties and started legal proceedings.

