Four injured in clash in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least four people, including two security guards, were injured in a clash between two groups of students in the Punjab University, New Campus.

The clash erupted on sports day being held in the university as security guards reached the spot to control the situation but students also attacked them.

However, heavy police contingents reached the campus and controlled the situation.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.