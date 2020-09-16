Four injured in cylinder blast

Four people were injured in a cylinder blast incident at a shop in Sabzi Mandi here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Four people were injured in a cylinder blast incident at a shop in Sabzi Mandi here on Wednesday.

The police said people were present in the shop when the cylinder blast occurred.

As a result, people received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to theMayo Hospital.

The injured were identified as Mukhtar,40, Bilal,30, Sardar,20, and Zubair,30.