UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Cylinder Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

Four injured in cylinder blast

Four people were injured in a cylinder blast incident at a shop in Sabzi Mandi here on Wednesday.

The police said people were present in the shop when the cylinder blast occurred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Four people were injured in a cylinder blast incident at a shop in Sabzi Mandi here on Wednesday.

The police said people were present in the shop when the cylinder blast occurred.

As a result, people received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to theMayo Hospital.

The injured were identified as Mukhtar,40, Bilal,30, Sardar,20, and Zubair,30.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Usman Khawaja says he was termed “lazy” just b ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stockpiles extend decline

16 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Preventing Chemical Leak Fro ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Congratulates Suga on Winning Japan's Premi ..

1 minute ago

Brazil Finalizing Domestic Cruise Missile With Up ..

3 minutes ago

PO among five arrested, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.